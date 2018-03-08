AutoWeb -35% on Q3 miss; CEO, CFO exiting

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) has slid 34.8% after hours following a miss in its Q3 earnings that also features the exit of its CEO and CFO.

“The board and I have been discussing a succession plan for several months,” says President/CEO Jeff Coats. “After more than a decade of leading AutoWeb and 20 years on its board of directors ... I will be stepping down to begin the next phase of my life."

Kimberly Boren is exiting the chief financial officer's role April 12, he said, and Wesley Ozima will serve as interim CFO.

The company swung to a net loss of $65.8M from a year-ago gain of $1.4M, with this year's result including a noncash charge to income tax of $25.4M and a goodwill impairment of $37.7M.

Income on a non-GAAP basis fell to $0.1M from $4.7M.

Press release