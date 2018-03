President Trump has agreed to an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to meet to discuss denuclearization.

Kim made the invitation for Trump to come to North Korea in a letter hand delivered by South Korea's national-security adviser Chung Eui-yong, and Trump said he would meet by May, though the White House is now saying the time and place of the meeting is yet to be determined.

Kim says that he's prepared to suspend nuclear and missile tests in the meantime.

ETFs: EWY, KF, KORU, KEF, DBKO, FKO, DXKW, KOR, HEWY, FLKR