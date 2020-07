Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) has priced an offering of $750M in debt, in two tranches.

The company priced an offering of $450M in floating-rate senior unsecured notes due 2021, and $300M in 3.7% senior unsecured notes due 2023.

Net proceeds, along with borrowings under a senior unsecured credit facility and cash on hand, to repay $1.15B outstanding in 2% senior notes due April 2, 2018.