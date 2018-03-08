Wynn Resorts to pay $2.6B to settle lawsuit with Japan's Universal

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) agrees to pay $2.6B to settle a six-year-old lawsuit brought by Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp and its Aruze USA unit.

Universal at one time held a 20% stake in Wynn but was forced by the U.S. company in 2012 to give up its shares.

The company has been under pressure to resolve the dispute in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations that former Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn; as long as the litigation continued, it could have been difficult for Wynn to disentangle himself from the company as its largest shareholder.