Bank of Japan stays in holding pattern

As expected, the Bank of Japan's policy board voted to keep the benchmark interest rate at -0.1% and the yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds near 0%.

The decisions by the central bank were made with inflation in Japan still comfortably below the BOJ's 2% target rate. During the press conference, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said it wasn't the right time to discuss details of an easing exit. He also said there is a high chance that the 2% inflation target will be reached around fiscal year 2019.

