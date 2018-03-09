Consumer prices pop in China

Consumer prices in China increased 2.9% in February to top the 2.5% consensus estimate of economists and almost double the 1.5% rise in January.

The CPI jump was the strongest recorded in the nation since 2013.

Strong consumer demand around the Chinese New Year and rising food prices are being attributed as the main drivers of inflationary pressure during the month.

"When we’re pursuing quality-oriented growth, we’ll depend less heavily on the credit-based growth model," said PBOC Governor Zhou Xiaochuan in Beijing.

