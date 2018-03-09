Fed officials due to give speeches

Fedspeak: Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren is due to give a speech in Springfield, Massachussetts on the U.S. economy and monetary policy. It will also be a busy day for Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, with appearances on Bloomberg Markets and Squawk Box on his schedule, along with a speech on current economic conditions and monetary policy at the Manhattan Institute Shadow Open Market Committee event in New York.

The Fed talks take on added significance amid the new trade war wildcard.