Strong earnings didn't pack the normal punch

Mar. 09, 2018 4:55 AM ETBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Earnings season wrapup: The strong earnings season didn't pack as much punch for investors as in past years, according to data from FactSet. Despite the record percentage of companies that topped consensus estimates, a variety of macroeconomic, political and valuation factors handcuffed share prices.
  • Research from Bank of America Merrill Lynch showed that S&P 500 companies that beat analyst estimates only generated a 0.8% gain vs. the +1.6% historic average.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.