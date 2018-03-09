Strong earnings didn't pack the normal punch
Mar. 09, 2018 4:55 AM ETBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Earnings season wrapup: The strong earnings season didn't pack as much punch for investors as in past years, according to data from FactSet. Despite the record percentage of companies that topped consensus estimates, a variety of macroeconomic, political and valuation factors handcuffed share prices.
- Research from Bank of America Merrill Lynch showed that S&P 500 companies that beat analyst estimates only generated a 0.8% gain vs. the +1.6% historic average.