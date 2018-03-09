Automakers look to D.C.

Automakers are watching Washington, D.C. for action on several fronts. The industry wants the Trump Administration to revise the fuel efficiency standards on the books for 2022 and 2025 after a revision was passed over as part of the tax reform legislation. The White House has preliminary plans to hold a meeting on Monday on U.S. renewable fuel standards.

Earlier this week, General Motors (NYSE:GM) CEO Mary Barra called on the U.S. Congress to expand the consumer tax credit for electric vehicles after the company disclosed it plans to increase Bolt production. Ford (NYSE:F), Uber (Private:UBER), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) are some of the other companies looking for the EV tax credit to be expanded