Disney movies expected to top box office again

Movie theater chains hope to see the recent momentum at the U.S. box office extend for another week. Led by the $516M brought in by Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Black Panther, the U.S. box office is up 8.5% compared to a year ago through March 7.

Disney (DIS) is expected to have the top two movies this weekend, with the debuting A Wrinkle in Time forecast to challenge Black Panther for the top spot. Other movie premieres this weekend include STX Entertainment's Gringo, Entertainment Studios' The Hurricane Heist and Aviron's The Strangers: Prey at Night.

