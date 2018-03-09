Jobs and wages in focus

Jobs and wage inflation are set to be a major focus of investors today, with the February Employment Situation report due out from the Labor Department at 8:30 EST.

The consensus forecast from economists is for nonfarm payrolls to be up 205K from January, although there is a wide range of estimates (152K to 230K) this month. The participation rate is expected to stay at 62.7%, while the unemployment rate is anticipated to move to 4.0% from 4.1%.

Keep an eye on the average hourly earnings update amid concerns of wage pressures on corporate profit. Inflation fears could be unleashed if wage growth outpaces the anticipated year-over-year rise of 2.9%.