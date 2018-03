Boeing (NYSE:BA) CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company has enough financial muscle to invest organically, return money to shareholders and take on targeted acquisitions like the proposed Embraer deal.

"Acquisitions of the scale of Embraer are not only very doable for us, they are also things we can selectively do, aligned with our (cash deployment) strategy," said Muilenburg.

Talks between Boeing and Embraer on a merger are still progressing.