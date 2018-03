Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) slips 6% premarket on light volume on the heels of a downgrade to Underweight at Piper Jaffray with a price target of $4 (48% downside risk).

Analyst David Amsellem cites weakness in top seller Subsys and weakness in the TIRF market. Net sales in Q4 were $31.5M, down 43% yoy.