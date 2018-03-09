BIG Lots down post Q4 results

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) reports comparable-store sales fell 0.1% in Q4.

Gross margin rate up 10 bps to 41.5%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate grew 40 bps to 29.5%.

Adjusted operating margin rate dropped 20 bps to 10.2%.

Inventory +1.6% Y/Y to $872.79M.

Board of Directors approved $100M share repurchase program.

Q1 Guidance: Comparable-store sales: flat to slightly negative; Adjusted EPS: $1.15 to $1.22.

FY2018 Guidance: Total sales: Flat to up slightly; Comparable-store sales: increase in the low single digit range; Adjusted EPS: $4.75 to $4.95 (+7% to +11%); Cash flow: ~$120M to $130M.