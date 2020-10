DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) announces that co-founder Herschel Segal resigned as a member of the board on March 5.

The company also discloses that it has decided to begin the process of exploring a privatization transaction.

The board has formed a special committee of independent directors to consider any proposal, including one from Segal through Rainy Day Investments.

DTEA +8.22% premarket to $3.95.

Source: Press Release