Dana to merge with GKN's Driveline business

Dana (NYSE:DAN) inks a deal to combine with the Driveline division of GKN (OTC:GKNCF) to create Dana plc.

The total consideration for Dana is $1.6B in cash proceeds to GKN, the assumption of ~$1.0B of net pension liabilities and 133M new Dana plc shares issued to GKN's shareholders (valued at ~$3.5B).

Under terms of the deal, Dana shareholders will own approximately 52.75% of the company with GKN shareholders owning 47.25%.

The combined company will be domiciled in the United Kingdom as Dana plc and will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DAN.

"This transformative and strategic transaction solidifies Dana as a world leader in vehicle drive systems and establishes a leading position in electric propulsion, which we see as the future of vehicle drivetrains," says Dana CEO James Kamsickas.

Source: Press Release