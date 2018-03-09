Party City announces the acquisition of 11 franchise stores

Party City (NYSE:PRTY) signs a deal to acquire the master franchise group representing 11 franchise stores in the Maryland market.

The company says the purchase price of ~$14.0M represents a fully synergized multiple of EBITDA of ~4X.

CEO update: "The acquisition of this franchise group solidifies our position in this highly attractive market, where we now have a total of 21 company-owned stores. We look forward to continuing to evaluate opportunities for accretive franchise acquisitions in the future, as a part of our strategy to improve brand integrity and operational efficiency while enhancing the overall customer shopping experience and growing value for our shareholders."

Previously: Party City beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (March 9)

Source: Press Release