Late-stage data on CTI's pacritinib published in JAMA Oncology

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) announces that results from the Phase 3 PERSIST-2 study evaluating JAK2 inhibitor pacritinib in patients with myelofibrosis and thrombocytopenia have been published online in JAMA Oncology.

In the intent-to-treat population, 18% (n=27/149) of patients treated with pacritinib experienced at least a 35% improvement in spleen volume reduction at week 24 compared to 3% (n=2/72) for best available therapy (BAT) (p=0.001).

25% (n=37/149) of the patients in the pacritinib group showed at least a 50% reduction in total symptom score (TSS) compared to 14% (n=10/72) for BAT, although the difference was not statistically significant (p=0.079).

On the safety front, the most common non-blood adverse events (AEs) were GI events, fatigue, peripheral edema and dizziness. Diarrhea was the most common GI-related AE (53% mild or moderate, 3% serious). The incidence of cardiac events in the treatment was 32% versus 28% for BAT. The incidence of Grade 3 (serious) or Grade 4 (life-threatening) cardiac events was 13% in the once-daily pacritinib arm, 7% in the twice-daily arm and 9% in the BAT arm.

The mortality rate in the pacritinib twice-daily group was 6% and 14% in the once-daily group. The mortality rate was 9% in the BAT group.

