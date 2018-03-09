WABCO appoints new CFO

WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) appointed Roberto Fioroni as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 6..

Roberto Fioroni, recently was a Vice President, Finance, for Goodyear’s Europe, Middle East and Africa business unit.

Jacques Esculier, WABCO Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said, “As we continue to drive WABCO’s differentiation and outperformance agenda, Roberto’s acute global financial controls expertise, business acumen and M&A experience will be instrumental in helping WABCO to sustain value creation for our shareholders.”

Press Release