Chuy's Holdings updates guidance
Mar. 09, 2018 7:40 AM ETChuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY)CHUYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) expects comparable sales to increase 1.0% to 1.5% in 2018. The company sets FY18 EPS guidance at $1.12-$1.16 vs. $1.15 consensus.
- The restaurant chain plans to open 8 to 12 restaurants this year.
- CEO update: "With a healthy development pipeline, a renewed focus in marketing to increase brand awareness and our value messaging, and labor initiatives to improve our labor management in the face of rising labor costs, we look forward to a productive year."
- Previously: Chuy's misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (March 8)