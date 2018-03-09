Broadcom sends letter to US Congress, denies national security concerns

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) releases a letter to members of the U.S. Congress about its desired Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) acquisition.

Key quote: “Broadcom is committed to making the United States the global leader in 5G. Any notion that a combined Broadcom-Qualcomm would slash funding or cede leadership in 5G is completely unfounded. We have a proven track record of investing in and growing core franchises in the companies we acquire. In the case of Qualcomm, this will be 5G cellular. We are fully committed to making the United States the global leader in 5G by focusing resources and strengthening leadership in this area. We also will work closely with the United States government as we drive to achieve and sustain this global leadership in 5G and beyond.”

Background: The letter comes as the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) investigates the acquisition and whether it would pose a national security concern. If CFIUS thinks there’s a problem, it can advise President Trump to block the deal. Presidents can disagree, but tend to side with CFIUS, as Trump did by blocking a planned Chinese acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor last year.

Broadcom shares are up 0.06% to $247.10.

Qualcomm shares are up 0.4% to $62.06.

