Wells Fargo's Peter Stabler downgrades the high-flier to Market Perform from Outperform after a near-tripling in the stock Y/Y, including a 41% run higher in 2018.

Multiple expansion may be over with at this point, says Stabler, meaning share appreciation will be dependent on positive earnings surprises - something that could be harder to come by at this point.

MTCH -2.1% premarket

Source: Bloomberg