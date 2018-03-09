Voyager Therapeutics announces data from Phase 1b trial of VY-AADC for advanced Parkinson’s disease

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) announces longer-term data from its ongoing dose-ranging Phase 1b trial of VY-AADC in advanced Parkinson’s disease.

The Phase 1b, open-label trial includes 15 patients, treated with a single administration of VY-AADC.

The primary objectives of the trial are to assess the safety and tolerability of VY-AADC and to test the distribution of ascending doses of VY-AADC administered under magnetic resonance imaging guidance to the putamen, a region of the brain associated with impaired motor function in Parkinson’s disease.

The update of results include a durable 2.1-hour improvement in patient-reported diary on-time without dyskinesia from baseline to three years for patients in Cohort 1, a durable and clinically meaningful 3.5-hour improvement from baseline to 18 months in Cohort 2, and an improvement from baseline to six months of 1.5 hours that plateaued from six to 12 months in Cohort 3.

VY-AADC also generated durable improvements in other measures of motor function including decreases in both diary off-time and diary on-time with troublesome dyskinesia and increases in both diary on-time without dyskinesia and diary on-time with non-troublesome dyskinesia. In Cohort 2 at 18 months, patients had a mean increase of 5.1 hours a day of on-time without any dyskinesia and experienced 65% less off-time.

The Company plans to review the data with the FDA as part of a planned Type C meeting and continues to expect to dose the first patient in the pivotal Phase 2-3 program in mid-2018.

Management will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 am ET.