Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) initiated with Outperform rating and $20 (150% upside) price target at Wells Fargo. Shares up 4% premarket on modest volume.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) initiated with Buy rating and $30 (83% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) initiated with Overweight rating and $97 (12% upside) price target at Barclays. Shares are up a fraction premarket.

Myomo (NYSEMKT:MYO) initiated with Buy rating and $9 (117% upside) price target at ROTH Capital. Shares up 5% premarket on light volume.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) initiated with Overweight rating and $20 (150% upside) price target at Piper Jaffray.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NYSE:PTI) initiated with Outperform rating and $11 (205% upside) price target at RBC Capital Markets. Shares up 8% premarket on light volume.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) initiated with Outperform rating at Cowen and Co.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) upgraded to Buy with a $27 (23% upside) price target at Mizuho Securities.

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) upgraded to Buy at B.Riley FBR. Shares up 9% premarket on modest volume.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) upgraded to Market Perform with an $80 (flat) price target at Well Fargo. Shares up 1% premarket on light volume.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) downgraded to Neutral with a $3 (13% upside) price target at Chardan. Shares up 2% premarket on light volume.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) price target raised to a Street-high $335 (46% upside) at Leerink.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) price target raised to a Street-high $17 (26% upside) at Stifel.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) price target cut to $16 (flat) at Mizuho citing continued pressure.