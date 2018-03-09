U.S. Steel price target raised to Street high at J.P. Morgan

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) +3% premarket as J.P. Morgan’s Michael Gambardella raises his stock price target to a Street high $69 from $48, as the Section 232 case and the tone set by the Trump administration on steel imports should lead to higher steel sheet and tubular prices and somewhat higher volumes in the U.S.

Even if Mexico and Canada remain exempt from the Trump tariffs, tightening the country of origin rules would go a long way in helping to reduce imports, the JPM analyst says.

Gambardella also upgrades Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Overweight from Neutral with a Street high $30 price target, up from $24, as tariffs on rebar and CMC’s pending deal for Gerdau’s U.S. rebar assets should lead to higher rebar prices.