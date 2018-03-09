Qualcomm's former CEO out as board chair

About: Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM)

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) announces that Paul Jacobs will step down as executive chairman of the board. He will remain on as a director.

Jacobs served as the company’s CEO from 2005 to 2014 and is the son of Qualcomm co-founder Irwin Jacobs. 

Independent board member and former Cardinal Health CFO Jeffrey W. Henderson will serve as the non-executive chairman. The executive chairman role will no longer exist. 

Significance: Broadcom nominated members for Qualcomm’s board, which was supposed to go up for a vote this week before the annual meeting was delayed due to the CFIUS investigation. 

Qualcomm shares are up 0.2% premarket.  

