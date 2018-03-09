Cowen raves on Kohl's

Cowen analyst Oliver Chen calls Kohl's (KSS -4.6% ) a great American comeback story as he upgrades the retailer to Outperform from Market Perform.

Chen points to the great new products at the department store, omni-channel innovation and likes the strategy of Kohl's to increase its exposure to Active, Footwear and Apparel.

The meaty part of the Cowen note: "KSS stock has run +50% in the last twelve months; however, we see further upside given our view that comp store sales momentum can continue which will lead to positive EPS revisions. At the same time, with greater visibility and consistency given product, store, loyalty, and digital efforts – KSS’ P/E multiple can expand as well."

Cowen assigns a price target of $74 to Kohl's as it sees significant gross margin expansion for the company.