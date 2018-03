Output in the UK manufacturing sector grew 0.1% in January compared to the estimate of 0.2%, followed by 0.3% growth in December

Industrial production grew 1.3% q/q, 1.6% y/y in January.

On an annualized basis, manufacturing production rose 2.7% in January compared to the forecast for a gain of 2.8%.

Source: Investing.com

