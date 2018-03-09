Ford shifts Asia focus as China sales trail off

Ford (NYSE:F) sales in China dropped again, due in part to a later Chinese New Year. After an 18% decline in January, sales in February fell off 30% to 47,483 units.

Sales for Changan Ford Automobiles were down 27% to 31,354 vehicles, while Jiangling Motor sales declined 39% to 12,602 vehicles. Lincoln sales were off 9% to 2,651 vehicles.

The automakes cites strong demand for the Ford Tourneo during the month.

Ford China's YTD sales are down 23%.

"As we reposition our business in China, our key priorities for 2018 are to strengthen our core business, improve our operational fitness and accelerate our strategic shift to capitalize on emerging market opportunities," says Ford Asia Pacific CEO Peter Fleet.

Ford China press release (.pdf)