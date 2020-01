Aradigm (OTC:ARDM) files a marketing application in Europe seeking approval for Linhaliq (ciprofloxacin for inhalation) for the treatment of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis patients with chronic lung infection with Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

The company struck out in the U.S. It received a CRL in January after a negative Ad Com vote.

Previously: FDA rejects Aradigm's marketing application for Linhaliq for NCFBE (Jan. 29)