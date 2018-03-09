Spark Energy +7% as Q4 EBITDA surges, hires Stanley to explore options

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) +6.9% premarket after reporting Q4 results, announcing two acquisitions and retaining Morgan Stanley as financial advisor to explore strategic alternatives.

SPKE reports Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $28.9M vs. $24.8M in the prior-year quarter, and expects FY 2018 EBITDA to come in similar to 2017's $102.9M.

SPKE says it agreed to acquire a retail electric provider with ~29K RCEs serving electricity and natural gas customers in the Northeast and Midwest, and agreed to acquire ~50K RCEs from National Gas & Electric for ~$12.5M.