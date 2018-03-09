Aclaris Therapeutics announces issuance of U.S. patent covering a JAK inhibitor for treating hair loss disorders

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) announces that the USPTO has issued U.S. Patent No. 9,895,301, which is directed to methods related to the use and administration of a certain janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor for treating hair loss disorders.

The patent covers the use of tofacitinib for inducing hair growth and for treating hair loss disorders such as alopecia areata and androgenetic alopecia, otherwise known as male/female pattern hair loss.

The ‘301 Patent contains 67 claims and expires in November 2031.