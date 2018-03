PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Q4 results ($M): Revenues: 68.0 (+2.2%); Royalty rights - change in fair value: 30.1 (+7.1%); Royalties from Queen patents: 4.5 (-71.0%).

Net income: 22.3 (+316.5%); non-GAAP net income: 24.8 (+388.4%); EPS: 0.15 (+350.0%); non-GAAP EPS: 0.17.