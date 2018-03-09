Stocks higher, bonds lower after big jobs beat

February's 313K job gain easily topped estimates for 200K. Revisions to December and January added another 54K jobs. That 313K figure is the most monthly job adds since the middle of 2016.

The unemployment rate held steady at 4.1% vs. expectations for a decline to 4%, but that was thanks to a big jump in the participation rate (to 63% from 62.7%).

The average workweek grew 0.1 hour to 34.5 hours.

A modest disappointment, average hourly earnings gained just $0.04 to $26.75, bringing the Y/Y advance to 2.6%. Expectations had been for about an $0.08 monthly rise.

U.S. stock index index futures have turned higher following the news, with the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) up 0.5% , the DJIA (NYSEARCA:DIA) up 0.6% , and Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) up 0.7% .