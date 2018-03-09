Acelrx Pharma to refile U.S. marketing application for pain med Dsuvia next quarter; shares up 18% premarket

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) is up 18% premarket on higher-than-average volume on the heels of its announcement that it plans to resubmit its U.S. marketing application seeking approval for DSUVIA (sufentanil sublingual tablets) next quarter.

The company received a CRL in October 2017 in response to its initial filing citing the need for additional safety data and changes to the Directions for Use.

Previously: FDA rejects AcelRx Pharma's marketing application for pain med DSUVIA; shares down 45% premarket (Oct. 12, 2017)