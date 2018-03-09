ShiftPixy talks fintech innovation

ShiftPix (NASDAQ:PIXY) is talking next-gen fintech again.

The company says it's developing a unique financial and insurance transaction and metering platform.

CEO update: "We are preparing to operate at the level at which many fintech companies are endeavoring to attain. In connecting a workforce with business, ShiftPixy (PIXY) will be leveraging two critical technology functionalities. The first is what we call 'micro metering' of essential commercial insurance coverages required by our operator clients-namely workers' compensation and auto coverages on a delivery-by-delivery basis. The second is using ShiftPixy's blockchain ledger to process and record our critical P2P connections."

PIXY +11.58% premarket to $4.24.

Source: Press Release