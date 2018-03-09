South Africa watchdog OKs $900M Sinopec, Chevron deal

Sinopec's (NYSE:SNP) planned $900M acquisition of Chevron’s (NYSE:CVX) South Africa and Botswana assets is approved by South Africa’s Competition Tribunal, subject to several conditions.

SNP must invest 6B rand ($504M) over and above CVX's plans to develop a refinery in South Africa’s Western Cape, and there will be no retrenchments as a result of the deal.

SNP will buy a 75% stake in CVX’s South African subsidiary that runs the 100K bbl/day refinery, a lubricants plant in Durban and 820 gasoline stations and other oil storage facilities.