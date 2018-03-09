FMC names Graves as CEO of lithium spinoff

FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) appoints Executive VP and CFO Paul Graves as CEO of its new, publicly traded lithium materials company, which will be created by separating FMC's lithium business in H2 2018.

Gilberto Antoniazzi, CFO for FMC Agricultural Solutions, is appointed CFO for the new lithium materials company; Pierre Brondeau will serve as chairman of the new company while continuing to lead FMC Corp. as President, CEO and Chairman.

Also, vice president and treasurer Andrew Sandifer is named CFO and treasurer for FMC Corp.