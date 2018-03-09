Private equity firms use short-term bank loans to boost returns

These alternative asset managers have increased usage of bridge financing, and subscription lines from banks to assist with capital calls and cash management. These borrowings however also boost a key private equity performance metric: the internal rate of return.

HEC professor Oliver Gottschalg says, “For 80% of private equity funds, short-term use of bridge finance lifts IRRs by less than a percentage point, but for a few, the IRR goes through the roof.”

Critics note that this increased use of short-term borrowings can substantially add to the risk of these illiquid investments, especially if banks are not able to lend.

Related Tickers:BX, CG, APO, KKR, ARES, PSP, PEX