Party City positive on earnings beat

Party City (NYSE:PRTY) reports Q4 revenue growth of 4.7% on a constant currency basis.

Brand comparable sales decreased 1.4%.

Retail sales grew 4.6% to $625.46M, primarily due to increased store count.

Gross margin rate improved 50 bps to 46.9%

Adjusted EBITDA up 2.6% to $197.4M (margin -70 bps to 25%).

Share of Shelf advanced 440 bps to 82.3% for the quarter.

Store count +17 Y/Y to 951.

The company repurchased 23.4M shares for $286.7M during the quarter.

FY2018 Guidance: Total revenue: $2.44B to $2.49B; Brand comparable sales: ~+1%; Adjusted EBITDA: $415M to $430M; Adjusted net income: $172M to $183M; Adjusted diluted EPS: $1.76 to $1.87; GAAP net income: $143M to $154M; GAAP diluted EPS: $1.46 to $1.57.