Can-Fite secures $5M private capital raise; shares down 16% premarket
Mar. 09, 2018 9:10 AM ETCan-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)CANFBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) inks agreements with institutional investors for the direct sale of ~3.33M American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at $1.50 per ADS. For each ADS purchased, investors will receive one unregistered 5-year warrant to purchase 3/4 of an ADS at $2.00.
- Proceeds will be $5M. Closing date is March 13.
- Yesterday's close was $1.94. Shares are down 16% premarket.