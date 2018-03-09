Can-Fite secures $5M private capital raise; shares down 16% premarket

  • Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) inks agreements with institutional investors for the direct sale of ~3.33M American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at $1.50 per ADS. For each ADS purchased, investors will receive one unregistered 5-year warrant to purchase 3/4 of an ADS at $2.00.
  • Proceeds will be $5M. Closing date is March 13.
  • Yesterday's close was $1.94. Shares are down 16% premarket.
