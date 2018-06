Stifel lowers its Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) target by $10 to $110, a 27% upside to yesterday’s close.

Firm sees the reset as a buying opportunity with shares down 20% and trading at 8x earnings and 1.15x book.

More action: Pivotal Research cuts its Tech Data target from $114 to $105 (a 22% upside).

Tech Data shares are up 1.6% premarket to $87.78.

Previously: Tech Data -18.2% on Q4 report with downside guidance (March 8)

Previously: Light guidance sinks Tech Data (March 8)