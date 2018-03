ZSAN +21% .

PDLI +19% on Q4 result.

ACRX +18% as it refiles U.S. marketing application for pain med Dsuvia next quarter.

ECYT +15% on positive analyst action.

PTI +11% on positive analyst action.

PIXY +10% on fintech innovation.

MYO +8% on positive analyst action.

DPW +8% on purchase of another 1,100 mining machines.

TXMD +7% as FDA accepts TherapeuticsMD's application for TX-001HR.

SPKE +7% on FY result.