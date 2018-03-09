Wynn Resorts rallies with strategic options opening up

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is up 6% in premarket trading after some of the hurdles are cleared for a future M&A transaction.

The company's settlement with Universal Entertainment makes it easier for Steve Wynn and Elaine Wynn to move forward with their separate legal tussle over shares, as well as making it easier for Wynn Resorts to snap up the shares directly if a deal is worked out.

In notes out this morning, both Nomura and Jefferies are positive on the development on a long-term view that strategic options are opened up for the casino operator with Kazuo Okada, Steve Wynn and Elaine Wynn out of the picture.

Shares of Wynn have traded as high as $189.84 in the premarket session.