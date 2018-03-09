Iridium launches private $360M debt offering
Mar. 09, 2018 9:29 AM ETIridium Communications Inc. (IRDM)IRDMBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) is launching a private offering of $360M in debt.
- The company is offering that amount in senior notes due 2023. Proceeds will go to debt service reserve and payment obligations under the company's connection with Thales Alenia Space France.
- Any remainder will go to general purposes.
- Shares are up 4.2% premarket.