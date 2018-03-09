Iridium launches private $360M debt offering

  • Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) is launching a private offering of $360M in debt.
  • The company is offering that amount in senior notes due 2023. Proceeds will go to debt service reserve and payment obligations under the company's connection with Thales Alenia Space France.
  • Any remainder will go to general purposes.
  • Shares are up 4.2% premarket.
