Analysts comment, adjust targets after Marvell earnings

B. Riley reiterates a Buy rating and an Alpha Generator status while raising its Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) target by a dollar to $30, a 23% upside to yesterday’s close.

Firm could increase the price target to $36 (a 48% upside) after the Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) deal closes. Marvell offered $6B to acquire Cavium late last year.

B. Riley says Marvell shares remain attractive at 17.2x FY19E and 15.5x FY20E.

Cowen keeps its target at $29 (a 19% upside) but notes it sees limited risk to the Cavium deal. Firm believes Marvell should go higher ahead of a mid-year valuation reset.

Source: Briefing.com.

Marvell share are down 1.5% premarket to $23.95.

