Helix TCS and Biotrackthc sign merger agreement

Helix TCS (OTCQB:HLIX) signed a merger agreement with Bio-Tech Medical Software, Inc. dba BioTrackTHC.

The combined company will trade under the Helix stock symbol, HLIX, on the OTC QB and will continue to operate independently.

Patrick Vo will continue as CEO of BioTrack, and Zachary L. Venegas will continue as the CEO of Helix, with the additional duty as the board Executive Chairman.

“We are confident that this merger will enable the combined companies to accelerate growth and thereby enhance the value of our products and services to the customers who rely on us,” said Patrick Vo, President and CEO of BioTrackTHC. “With the continued expansion and maturation of the cannabis industry, we are in an ideal position to rapidly adapt with the evolving needs of our clients.”

Press Release