SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Michael Swartz reasons that Hasbro (HAS -3.7% ), Mattel (MAT -8.6% ) and Funko (FNKO +7.1% ) won't feel a negative impact from the Toys "R" Us closings beyond 2018 due to the scaling back to the chain that's already in the works.

Swartz concedes a downward bias on the toy stocks is likely to exist, but keeps estimates on the trio in place.

90-day share price check: FNKO +5.8%, HAS -1.7%, MAT -2.7%.