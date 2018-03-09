Paylocity announces acquisition of third-party benefits administrator Beneflex

Paylocity (PCTY +1.1% ) announced the acquisition of substantially all the assets of BeneFLEX HR Resources, Inc., in an all-cash transaction.

“The acquisition of BeneFLEX expands our product portfolio, allowing us to provide additional benefit administration solutions to our clients, prospects, and the insurance broker community,” said Steve Beauchamp, Chief Executive Officer of Paylocity (PCTY). “I believe the combination of BeneFLEX’s expertise in this growing market and Paylocity’s leading payroll and HCM platform creates a compelling value proposition for our clients and broker partners. We are excited to welcome the 36 BeneFLEX employees, as well as clients and referring brokers to the Paylocity family.”

Further details, including the financial impact of the BeneFLEX acquisition, will be provided in 3Q18 release.

Press Release