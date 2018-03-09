Stocks start higher on stronger than expected jobs report

Stocks open with solid gains after the February jobs report showed a much larger than expected increase in non-farm payrolls, and as Pres. Trump accepts an invitation to meet Kim Jong Un for the first face-to-face meeting between a sitting U.S. president and a sitting North Korean leader; S&P and Dow +0.6% , Nasdaq +0.7% .

The jobs report was highlighted by strong job growth and a lower than expected rate of growth in average hourly earnings, which helped temper the concerns about rising wage-based inflation pressures that had helped spark a stock market correction after the January report.

"As far as the market is concerned, you couldn't have scripted it any better," says JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

U.S. Treasury yields are higher following the release, with the 10-year yield up 2 bps at 2.89%, while the U.S. Dollar Index is relatively flat.

Investors are also digesting the new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which Trump officially approved yesterday but with exemptions for Canada and Mexico with the possibility that other countries could be exempt.

European markets are mixed, with France's CAC +0.4% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% and Germany's DAX -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended +0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.6% .

In the U.S., most S&P sectors are higher, with energy ( +1.1% ) the top performer as crude oil bounces back from a two-session skid, with WTI +1.3% at $60.92/bbl.

Still ahead: wholesale trade